The Wilson County Planning Commission’s latest meeting ended in deferral for a request to rezone land in Watertown for an explosive-product storage facility.
“They are kicking the can down the road,” said Donald Neussle, a nearby neighbor that the rezoning would impact. “Our elected representative asked them to deny this request. The community showed up in numbers and asked them to consider the safety of the traffic patterns that would be necessitated by this request.”
The company in question is called Quick Supply, which according to its website, has had an explosive services division for more than eight decades. Quick Supply’s explosive services division has 18 locations and serves 12 states across the midwest and the southeastern United States. It provides blasting products, technical services, and technology for mining and quarrying, in addition to its explosive services.
The applicant representing the company requested approval for a rezone of 100 Taylor Road from A-1 agricultural district to I-2 industrial zoning. The property contains approximately 18.77 acres. Trammel Lane, Old Trammel Lane and Beech Log Road also surround the property. The latest decision was the second time that the request was deferred. When the matter was presented before the planning commission in July, the commissioners opted to grant a deferral to give the applicant a chance to have a community meeting.
However, the latest deferral was a request from the company to consider concerns aired by neighbors during that community meeting.
The property is in Wilson County commissioner Terry Scruggs’ district. Scruggs joined the chorus of those speaking out against the proposal during the planning commission meeting.
Concerns from the community ranged from various elements of safety impacts, between the increased traffic volumes that would inevitably follow the construction of a business out there to the prospect of something going wrong with the explosive stored on site.
“Trucks would be passing within 600 feet of my home if you pass this,” said Jim Malone, another neighbor. “I highly object to that. There is always a danger involved with munitions. You never know when an accident could happen. For me being in that area, it could highly impact my home if there was an explosion of some sort.”
Neighboring Edward Davenport added, “We don’t need a bunch of 18-wheelers (down here), and I drive one for a living. I drive from Nashville to St. Louis, Missouri, five days a week. We do not need this, and we do not want this. This is rural country. Leave it alone.”
In her objection to the project, Laura Neussle indicated that she believes “anyone should be able to do what they want on their own property” unless it impacts other properties.
“This project will not be an asset to our community,” Neussle said.
Additional concerns aired from the community include traversing the nearby railroad tracks and potential hazardous runoff into Dry Branch and Shop Springs Branch.
The exact materials that would be stored at the facility remain unclear. Still, on Wednesday, Wilson County Planning Director Tom Brashear mentioned that the components stored at the facility go in for blasting purposes for excavation on development sites.
“It’s the components of that that are stored in a non-reactive way,” Brashear said. “They are stored separately. No mixing would be done on-site.”
A Quick Supply representative declined the Democrat‘s request for comment.
The next Wilson County Planning Commission meeting will be held on Sept. 16 in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 East Main St. in Lebanon. The meeting begins at 10 a.m.
