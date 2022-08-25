WATERTOWN PHOTO

A requested rezoning for property in Watertown would permit the construction of an explosive-storage facility on Taylor Road. The Wilson County Planning Commission elected to defer the request until the September meeting.

 Submitted

The Wilson County Planning Commission’s latest meeting ended in deferral for a request to rezone land in Watertown for an explosive-product storage facility.

“They are kicking the can down the road,” said Donald Neussle, a nearby neighbor that the rezoning would impact. “Our elected representative asked them to deny this request. The community showed up in numbers and asked them to consider the safety of the traffic patterns that would be necessitated by this request.”

