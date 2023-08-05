The Watertown Police Department has been hard at work making some important upgrades.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the department’s purchase of three new police vehicles, but the patrol cars are now ready for officers to climb into the driver’s seat. Those vehicles have also been outfitted with Wi-Fi and video cameras.
“Now, we have in-car cameras and advanced license plate recognition (ALPR) on every vehicle that runs around,” Watertown Police Department Assistant Chief Michael Henderlight said. “That is an awesome thing, and it’s all integrated with our body cams that we use. We have Axon body cams, Axon in-car video, and Axon LPRs. All those are installed in the vehicles, and I’m super proud. It’ll help the community be safer for my officers. A lot of new things are coming down the line for Watertown.”
Henderlight began his career in law enforcement in 1995. Since then, he’s seen technology utilized by police officers evolve.
“We didn’t have anything but what we wore on our gun belt and, of course, our vests,” Henderlight said. “The progression (of technology) has been in-car cameras.”
The process of getting in car cameras into Watertown police vehicles began approximately a year and a half ago.
“We were able to secure some grants and some funding from the city to be able to get in-car cameras, which means everywhere that car goes, that could be recording the whole scenario,” Henderlight said. “Body cams typically come on when you have interaction with the public. It’s just a safety net. When something happens in front of (or in) our patrol cars, it will be on video.
“Traffic stops are super dangerous. There’s no such thing as a routine traffic stop. There’s nothing routine in law enforcement at all. Anything can go south, and anything can go good. That’s what you know is so dangerous about our job is that you don’t know. It may be a young kid or maybe a person that’s been on Earth a really long time. You don’t know. You don’t know what kind of day they’re having. What I wanted to do was create that safety net for the community and for the officers that are here.”
When a situation arises where a member of the community speaks out about an interaction that they had with an officer, the footage from the three cameras can help clarify what happened.
“I want to be able to say, ‘Well, no,’ or, ‘Yes, let’s get this corrected,’ ” Henderlight said. “It’s a measuring stick that says we’re willing to fix whatever it is that might be a concern. Then, on the flip side, we’re saying, ‘Just make sure you always tell the truth about the situation.’ ”
According to Henderlight, the Watertown Police Department has been in need of new vehicles for a long time. The department was able to secure new vehicles in 2022, but the vehicles didn’t arrive until 2023.
“We would have two or three cars break down a day,” Henderlight said. “It may have been something like the air conditioner didn’t work, and that’s not really broken down. You say, ‘Roll the windows down,’ but it’s 100 degrees, in a vest and in dark clothing. That gets hot for the officer. Then, it becomes a safety issue for them. It was just at a point that we couldn’t take those chances anymore.”
