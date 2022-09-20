Growing up anywhere comes with challenges, even if one is raised in a safe neighborhood surrounded by schoolhouse friends.
Still, when you’re taken into captivity by enemy soldiers at the age of 4, those challenges take on a whole new meaning.
Bill Leslie has lived in Lebanon since 1976, but he spent three years in a prisoner of war camp in the Philippines during World War II. When Japanese soldiers captured him and his family, he was — in fact — only 4 years old.
“I hate to use the word captured, because we were not on the run,” Leslie said. “They came to us.”
Leslie and his family were not enlisted but were making lives for themselves in the Philippine capital when the war broke out. Japanese forces marched into the city in January of 1942.
“They came to our home and took us out at gunpoint,” Leslie said. “There was a Japanese interpreter, two Japanese soldiers, and a Japanese officer. They told my mother that she had 20 minutes to pack.”
Leslie indicated that his mother asked why they needed to bring so many items when the Red Cross had established a three-day expectation for such apprehensions.
“The interpreter shook his head and said, ‘No long time,’ ” Leslie said. “He was right.”
Leslie’s mother, Nancy, was born in the Philippines to a man who had served in the Spanish-American War. She packed as much food as possible, mosquito nets, and medicine.
“There was a whole convoy of trucks that were full of POWs,” Leslie said. “These were people that they picked up on the streets. I felt sorry for them, because they didn’t even have a toothbrush.”
Since the convoy was packed, a Japanese officer allowed Leslie’s father to drive his car, along with his family, so long as they remained in line with the group. They went to a big sports stadium in Manila and were registered by the Red Cross. That is when they officially became “prisoners of war.”
“There is a little semantics here,” Leslie said. “They call civilians internees, and they call the military POWs, but once you are taken prisoner, you are all POWs.”
Getting to ride in his father’s car as opposed to a truck was the last bit of luxury Leslie would enjoy for several years.
“I’ve always joked with my mother that we rode to the prison camp in style,” Leslie said. “We were at the stadium for two days before they put us in Japanese trucks and took us to Santo Tomas. It was our home for the next three years.”
Life in the camp was brutal, and the days dragged on.
“There was a lot of tedium, because it was the same routine every day,” Leslie said. “There was starvation, a lack of decent living quarters, and overcrowdedness. Disease was rampant.”
Leslie indicated that hundreds of POWs, many he knew, would not survive the camp.
“The mortality rate in our camp was about 15%,” Leslie said.
Leslie was never tortured, but his brother was physically reprimanded for not bowing correctly to a Japanese guard, and his mother was subjected to the same punishment for not teaching her son how he was supposed to bow.
“She was roughed up a little bit,” Leslie said.
On another occasion, Leslie’s father was forced to endure an unusual punishment.
“The Japanese did not like people looking out the window,” Leslie said. “Just before liberation, my father and I watched planes in the air. There was dogfighting in the front of the building. A Japanese plane went down, and my father started cheering. That was all one sentry could take, and he fired several shots at us. Then, they came and got him and took him to the front gate, where they made him look at the sun for five hours.”
Even for a seven-year-old, Leslie remembers liberation day well.
“It was eight o’clock on a Saturday night,” Leslie said. “I was in bed already. There were a lot of people yelling and screaming. I wake up to someone yelling my mother’s name. It was a man named Carl Mydans, who had been a prisoner in the camp. He was repatriated in 1943.”
Mydans was a war photographer for Time Life magazine.
“Mydans came in on the tanks,” Leslie said. “The name on that tank was the Georgia Peach.”
The following few scenes still stand out to Leslie, all these years later, for their puzzling nature.
“My father and I were laying underneath the rear axle of a truck,” Leslie said. “The Japanese had taken hostages in the education building. There was a lot of shooting going on. We were lying on the ground in a building about 50 yards apart. It is hard to explain, because they were having a party on our left, and on our right, they were shooting. It was a weird situation.”
After liberation, the Leslies made their way back to the U.S. and lived in San Francisco. Leslie served in the Marine Corps and the Army as an adult, but his profession in printing is what brought him to Middle Tennessee.
“In San Francisco, I worked as a printer for about 15 years, and then, we came here in 1976,” Leslie said.
His first job was working for the Lebanon Democrat. He’s been in Lebanon ever since.
