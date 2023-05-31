For 27 years, the Watertown Jazz Festival has been bringing people together through music in the square.
On July 15, the sounds of big bands, quartets, and solo artists will return to entertain visitors and locals alike.
“It’s all jazz,” Watertown Jazz Festival Chairman John Jewell said. “It’s not anything but jazz, big band swing, trios, quartets, that type of music.”
The event is free to the public, and as the festival approaches, organizers are spreading the word about this year’s line-up.
Beginning at 1 p.m., performances will begin with Jerry Krahn’s Fat Tuesday Dixieland Jazz Band. Every hour, on the hour, performances by the Jazz Alliance Big Band, the Pat Coil Quartet, the Establishment Big Band (featuring John Fedchock), Bob McChesney, the Nashville Jazz Orchestra, Monica Ramey and the Vantrease Jazz Band will take place beside of Wilson Bank & Trust. The night will end with headliner Larry Carlton, also known as “Mr. 355.”
“A lot of those people (that come) are jazz enthusiasts, and we’ve gotten the word out over the years to high schools and university communities, to chambers of commerce and in Middle Tennessee,” Jewell said. “Enthusiasts know it takes place, and they come. We’ve tried over the years occasionally to have a big name (performer). We’ve tried to occasionally have an act that a lot of the community in the jazz world knows and so that makes it draw (in the crowds) a little better. That’s why this year (the headliner) is Larry Carlton. Carlton is our feature act, and he has four Grammys. He had 13 (award) nominations. He’s internationally known, and we’re excited to be able to have him.”
This will be the first year that the jazz festival will not be hosted in the main hub of the square.
“It’s on the adjacent piece of property to the square that’s jointly owned by Wilson Bank & Trust, and half the lot’s owned by the city,” Jewell said. “It’s got a lot of trees, and we thought it would be more comfortable. Our interest in moving it was we thought it’d be a little cooler for everybody.”
The jazz festival began after the city of Watertown became a destination for train excursions in the 1990s.
“There really wasn’t a lot to do for people when they came up here,” Jewell said. “We decided (to put on) several events. One of those events is the yard sale. Another was a jazz festival. We sort of dreamt (it) up and got in touch with some folks at Cumberland (University) at that time to help us get some acts. We weren’t familiar enough with the jazz community in Nashville to come up with (a line-up).”
After all this time, the Watertown Music Festival has learned how to help things run smoothly.
“We run two stages,” Jewell said. “We do that because a big band or a large group generally take a lot of time to set up and do soundcheck, so you’re looking at 30-35 minutes. You’ll lose your crowd, so we set up two stages. It’s expensive. We put a grand piano on both stages. While one is playing, the next act is setting up, and it makes things move faster.”
The budget for this year’s festival was $76,000.
“I like to see us put on a well-organized, pleasurable event for everybody, and I enjoy doing something that I think is a good credit for this community,” Jewell said. “We do that to to generate interest in coming here. The whole intent initially (when the festival was started) was first to get folks to ride the train out here, and second, to do something for the community that gives some signature of who we are. I think jazz is a good way to do that. It’s America’s music.”
