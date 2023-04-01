The Wilson County School Board discussed school safety in the wake of the Covenant School tragedy during it’s work session on Thursday night.
“We’re constantly updating, reviewing and monitoring (safety),” Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell said. “Of course, the events this week have brought that back to the forefront. I’ve had multiple conversations with Sheriff (Robert) Bryan. We’re in constant contact with other law enforcement, like the Lebanon Police Department and Mt. Juliet Police Department.”
The school safety plans are protected by law for various reasons. Luttrell mentioned that there are several things in the works related to safety that he’s unready to disclose at this time.
“We do monitor (safety),” Luttrell said. “We take it seriously. As events like these tragedies happen, I think it’s time for us to all step back, look at, reevaluate, see if things need to be done. My whole thoughts on it, I’m going to try and do everything we have the power to do to protect.”
Zone 4 board member Joesph Padilla had several questions surrounding school safety. He wanted to know if substitute teachers were included in training for active shooter scenarios.
“Reading the situation that happened, I believe one of (the teachers) was a substitute teacher,” Padilla said. “I’ve had a lot of people reach out, and substitutes are kind of feeling inadequate when they come in.”
Luttrell shared that substitute teachers are given materials to help prepare them when going into schools.
“Everybody’s covered and should know what to do, and if they don’t, then, we need to do a better job of communicating that,” Luttrell said. “You’re not going to bring subs in for and pay them (for training), but if they were there during a day that that happened, then, they would go through the drill.”
Zone 3 board member Melissa Lynn confirmed that guidance for what to do in a crisis situation is typically in a sub plan.
“I can’t speak to all schools and all teachers, but I know where I worked, we had folders with our drills,” Lynn said. “Part of our sub plan was to say this is where you can find this in the event of an emergency.”
Luttrell explained how that the district is already working to maintain a high level of safety.
“During the summer, police departments train in our building,” Luttrell said. “In the past, here in Wilson County, we have done mock shooter drills with people as actors. All of the agencies combined, our sheriff, our chiefs of police, our SROs (school resource officers) are well aware of our plans, helped develop those plans, helped implement those plans. We monitor those as we do drills on a regular basis throughout the year. That’s what we do. We feel very comfortable that we have a high level of professionalism in our SROs, in our police departments, and I feel comfortable with what our response would be.”
Lutrell is currently researching next steps for protecting schools, which will be presented at a later time.
When Steve Spencer began his time as the district’s emergency management director in 2014, the first thing he did was evaluate where the schools in the district were in terms of safety.
“What I discovered was that every school had a plan, but every school had a different plan,” Spencer said. “The plans were not consistent across the board and across the district. I spent my first year creating a master plan that would be consistent across all the schools.”
Every time there is an event that affects schools, such as Monday’s incident, Spencer studies those events to find out what went wrong.
“I’ve made several changes in our plans along the way based on recommendations from others that have been through those disasters,” Spencer said.
In addition to the master plan, Spencer helped create school-specific plans and crisis teams for each school across the district.
“There’s nothing more important than the safety of our students and staff while they’re on our campuses,” Lutterell said.
