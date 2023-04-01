The Wilson County School Board discussed school safety in the wake of the Covenant School tragedy during it’s work session on Thursday night.

“We’re constantly updating, reviewing and monitoring (safety),” Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell said. “Of course, the events this week have brought that back to the forefront. I’ve had multiple conversations with Sheriff (Robert) Bryan. We’re in constant contact with other law enforcement, like the Lebanon Police Department and Mt. Juliet Police Department.”

