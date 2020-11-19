NASHVILLE — Christ Presbyterian’s boys built a big lead early and Wilson Central had little chance Tuesday night in a season-opening 76-45 TSSAA Hall of Champions loss.
CPA bolted to a 28-13 first-quarter lead and were up 51-30 at halftime.
Braden Zapp zipped in a pair of first-quarter three-pointers on his way to three as he and Braden Moore each scored 16 points for CPA. Kolby Wright added 11.
Zack Markus, Adler Kerr and Damion Foyne each finished with eight points for Wilson Central while Evan Riggan sank a pair of threes for his six. Ethan Thomas and Alex Harville had four apiece, Sam Elrod a three and Austi Alexander and Max Ghalayni two each.
Wilson Central will wrap up its Hall of Champions schedule at noon Saturday at Lebanon against East Hamilton.
Hawks fall in debut game at Siegel
MURFREESBORO — Playing their inaugural boys’ basketball game, Green Hill led at the end of the first quarter Tuesday night.
But by game’s end, host Siegel had handed the Hawks a 77-65 setback in a TSSAA Hall of Champions contest.
The Stars used a 23-8 second quarter to surge in front 36-27 by halftime. Green Hill whittled the margin down to 51-45 going into the fourth before Siegel found the fire from three-point range to put the game out of reach.
Riggs Abner scored Green Hill’s first points, hitting three 3-pointers while Paxton Davidson drained five triples as they and center Jason Burch each scored 18 in the Hawks’ debut game. Blake Stacey added 11 points.
The Hawks will travel to Clarksville tonight seeking their inaugural win as they wrap up their Hall of Champions schedule.
