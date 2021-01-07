A.D. Key passed away on January 2, 2021 at age 82. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Darrin Reynolds, is 1 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, and will be followed by interment in Fairview Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Thursday from noon until the service.
Key was born in Carthage, TN to Lucy M. Comstock and Anderson C. Key.
He was a SCAN volunteer and worked in apartment maintenance. He loved hauling junk, especially when houses were being flipped. He attended Immanuel Baptist Church.
He is survived by children Sammy (Amanda) Bush, Roger Pigg, Ruthie (Jimmy) Stafford, and Sharon (Billy Brewer) Vaughn; grandchildren Sheena Stafford and Bobby (April) Bush; siblings Diane (Buddy) Langley, Judd (Emily) Key, and Bonnie McCormick; great-grandchildren Kayla Bush and Elizabeth Bush; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends the Hackler family.
He is preceded in death by wife Shirley Key, parents Anderson and Lucy Key, and siblings Willie Carol Key, Baxter Bain, Shirley Ann Overstreet, and J.D. Key.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
