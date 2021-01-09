On December 23, 2020, Adeline Clinton, 100, took her last breath on Earth, but she left a legacy which will be treasured forever.
As the first-born child of the hardworking, God-fearing, independent-minded Zollicoffer family of Southfampton County, Virginia, she was a woman who had a big heart for anybody who needed care and help, family and neighbors alike. After marrying, she and her husband demonstrated to all strong family values and graciousness to others. Although, at her death, she had been a widow longer than she had been married, she continued an active life after losing her spouse, always learning new skills in order to maintain her home and doing some of the things she never got to do earlier in life. She enjoyed her remarkable life journey with resilient joy and determination, in spite of the detours and unexplainable events that occurred over her 100 years. Living through two pandemics, a Nor’easter, two Depressions, and a killer tornado, her response to life was always to keep going and do whatever needed to be done to move forward. Never fully compensated for her wealth of skills in the workplace, she was a person who knew how to stretch a dollar and how to make wise financial decisions.
After retiring and living in New York for 60 years, she relocated to Mt Juliet, Tennessee to be close to her children. Wherever she lived, she was deeply loved by a host of family and friends for her honesty, her wit, her ingenuity and resourcefulness, and most of all, her indomitable spirit to meet adversity with faith and hopefulness.
Adeline was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings and is survived by her children, Frederick Clinton and Vivian Martin, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A family memorial service will be held on January 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.