Mr. Al L. Partee Jr., age 90, of Lebanon, passed away December 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Rutherford County, July 7, 1930, son of the late Al Lytle Partee Sr. and Josephine DeJarnett Partee. He was a 1948 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended the University of Tennessee. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a well-known Lebanon businessman having owned and operated Partee Oil and later Partee Chemical Company. He was a member of Lebanon First United Methodist Church and the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club. He was a past member of the Jaycees and Kiwanis Club. Al was preceded in death by a son, Robert Partee; and brother, Charles Partee.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Candace Attwood Partee; three children, Al L. (Debra) Partee III, Peggy-Jo (Rusty) Thompson, and Janet Lynn Partee; daughter-in-law Claudia Partee; 12 grandchildren, Kim (Neal) Allar, Matt Partee, Rachel (Austin) Blanchard, Rob Partee II, Jo (Jess) Dillard, Nate Partee, Will Clark, Tyler (Laken) Partee, Chris Partee, Sarah Partee, Jacob Thompson, and Jackson Clark; and eight great-grandchildren, Beau Partee, Ade‘le Allar, Jude Blanchard, Waylon Partee, E‘lodie Allar, Nolan Blanchard, Scarlett Partee, and Madeleine Allar.
Family and friends will assemble Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro for graveside services with Rev. David Hesson officiating. Active pallbearers will be Rusty and Jacob Thompson, Jess Dillard, Will and Jackson Clark, Al Ashworth, Terry McDonald, Brownie Vantrease and Dr. Steve Neely. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of Lebanon Breakfast Rotary. There will be a drive-thru visitation at First United Methodist Church (West Portico) on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wilson County Veterans Museum. Due to health concerns the family requests all visitors wear a mask. Friends are encouraged to leave online condolences at ligonbobo.com.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, (615) 444-2142.
