Alphonso Llywellyn “Pony” Ashworth, born December 1, 1961, departed this life on January 9, 2021 at age 59.
The Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club.
Al “Pony” Ashworth was born in Lebanon to Beverly Sue Ashworth and James Harold Bryant Jr. He attended Castle Heights Academy, the first black student. He played football there until transferring to Lebanon High School. He graduated from Lebanon High School, where he had been a star basketball player. Mr. Ashworth was very well known in Lebanon, not only for his athletic accomplishments as a youth, but for his photography, and for his wisdom. He was owner of Custom Color Photo with Marion C. Ashworth until his passing. Mr. Ashworth also taught photography classes. His passions were helping the students of the Tennessee School for the Blind and being part of the Wilson County Breakfast Rotary Club, of which he served as president over the last year. He lived a life full of creativity, stories, and love for his family and community. He lived by the mottos “You were born an original. Don’t die a copy” and “Never be afraid to explore beyond the borders of your imagination.” He often said “shoot for the stars and land on the moon” to encourage those who might be willing to settle for less than what they could be.
Mr. Ashworth was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Sue Ashworth Patterson; grandmother Nellie Ashworth; grandfather Willie Ashworth; grandmother Hattie Mae Bryant; grandfather James H. Bryant Sr.; step-grandson Shane Dillard; and nephew Bryant Clemmons.
He is survived by Marion Claudine; stepchildren Marlon (Donna) Dillard and Lisa (Terry) Tarpley; step-grandchildren Dexie Tarpley and Dylan (Breanna) Tarpley; step-great-granddaughter Aliza Tarpley; father James H. Bryant Jr.; brothers Vincent Weir, Harold Ashworth, and Quintin Bryant; sisters Rita Kennedy, Terri Bryant, and Gina Bryant; nieces Marlo High, Sabrina Kennedy, Letisha Smith, Torria Rhodes, Denesha Rhodes, Brionna Bryant, Allison Majors, Sabrina, Marine, Tristan, and T’Keya; nephews Reece Johnston, Julian McCall, Tyler McCall, Marcus, Quincy, Micheal, Montae; a special nephew Antonio “Tony” Smith; six aunts; and a host of cousins. Al was surrounded continually by a magnitude of friends and acquaintances.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to the Wilson County Breakfast Rotary Club and/or The Tennessee School for the Blind.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
