Albert L. “Bobby” Grishom, age 76, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Sept. 6, 1944 in Old Hickory, he was the son of the late Albert Lee Grishom and Margaret Reynolds Grishom and was preceded in death by a brother, James Grisham. He was a retired correction officer with the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Linda Simpson Grishom of Mt. Juliet; children, David Grishom of Gainsboro, Steve (Debra) Grishom and Albert (Debra) Grishom both of Granville, James Grishom of Mt. Juliet, and Ann (Gene) Peagram of Brush Creek; grandsons, Hunter Grishom and Steven Chapman; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister; and special friends, Teresa Wilson and Kevin Milan.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. David Haun officiating. Visitation will be noon till service time Tuesday. Interment will be at Jones Hill Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.