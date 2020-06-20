Services for Mrs. Carter, 76, will be Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. She will lie in state from 9 .m. until service time.
Please wear your masks in observance of the CDC guidelines.
Alberta was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Andrew Carter; and siblings, James Thomas Bloodworth, Samella (Bloodworth) Johnson, John Henry Woods, Giles Woods, Molly (Woods) Johnson, John Preston Woods, Dorothy (Woods) Figgins, Houston Woods, Virgie Mai (Talley) Woods and Richard Woods.
Alberta is survived by two devoted daughters, Melissa Carter of Lebanon, TN and Sherry Carter of Smyrna, TN; one very devoted grandson, Justin Carter of Manchester, TN; brother, Louis (Ola Mae) Woods; brother-in-law, James (Mutt) Britton; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Woods; and a host of loving nieces and nephews, cousins and the entire LaGuardo Missionary Baptist Church family.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
