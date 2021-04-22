Alexander “Alex” John Partyka Jr., age 81, died at his home in Lebanon, TN on April 18, 2021.
Alex was born on November 25, 1939 in Jessup, PA, the son of Alexander, Sr. and Dorothy Partyka, both deceased.
After 27 years with American Airlines Alex retired and then worked at Prospect Inc. for 10 years.
An active member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, he was a Eucharistic Minister.
Through the years Alex enjoyed traveling both in the States and abroad. Alex was an avid reader and his painted ceramics took prizes at the fair.
Alex is survived by Susan, his wife of almost 46 years, his children Peggy Hawkins and Jonathan (Crystal) Partyka, grandchildren Ian, Arthur and Oliver Hawkins and Faith, Mary Catherine and Lillian Partyka.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church on Saturday April 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. The celebration will continue following the mass to be held at the family home. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in Alex’s name to Lebanon Wilson County Public Library, 108 S. Hatton Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.