Alfred Armstrong Adams V, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Lebanon, TN.
Born in Lebanon April 29, 1927 he was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred A. Adams IV and Louise Green Adams.
He is survived by his wife Annette D. Adams, sons Alfred A. Adams VI, his wife Jan and William J. Adams, his wife Kathy; grandchildren William G. Adams, his wife Laura and Amelia A. Adams; stepsons Chris Donham his wife Tammy, Scott Donham, his wife Karen, Jerry Donham, wife Wanda; and step-grandchildren Keevan, Heather, Elizabeth and Iain.
Alfred was a businessman and farmer whose family settled in Tennessee in the early 19th century and continued to live on their Century Farm in the Laguardo community of Wilson County.
He attended Castle Heights Military Academy leaving to join the U.S. Navy to serve in the South Pacific until the end of WWII. On his return he finished his Castle Heights degree as a member of the class of 1945. He then served as a Second Lieutenant in the Tennessee Army National Guard. Alfred received a Bachelor of Law degree from Cumberland University in 1953 and was a third generation Trustee for the Cumberland University Board of Trust where remained a Trustee Emeritus.
Alfred became a member of the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club in 1953, served as president from 1969-70 and was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. He was an avid Boy Scout leader and earned the Long Rifle Award for his service to Scouting.
His business interest included ownership of The Lebanon Democrat, which had been started by his grandfather E. E. Adams in 1888 before selling the family interest in the early 1960s. Alfred served as a board member on the original Lebanon Bank which became First Horizon and continued on the community board for First Horizon until his retirement. Alfred also owned and operated Adams Outdoor Advertising and Adams Insurance Agency.
Alfred served as an elder and treasurer of the Laguardo Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The family will hold visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. and a service of remembrance Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Lebanon, followed by burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers include David Penuel, Tom Clemmons, Josh Robey, Steve Toler, Larry Shehane, Fred Vanhook and Stanley Bryan. Honorary Pallbearers are the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club, Ed Thackston and Tommy Carney.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Cumberland University, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center or your favorite charity.
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.