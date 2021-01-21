Alice Frances Dunham, age 89, of Lebanon, died Friday evening, Jan. 15, 2021 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
Born Dec. 24, 1931 at Statesville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Noel and Susie Lewis Beadle and was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Beadle and brothers, Billy and Bobby Beadle. Frances’s husband, Wiley Alex Dunham died 10 days before her on Jan. 6, 2021. Frances was a graduate of Watertown High School and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Floied and her husband, Fred; son, Jerry Dunham and his wife, Kathy of Hermitage; granddaughter, Lindsay Worster and her husband, Corey of Clarksville; and great-grandson, Wiley Oliver Worster; brother, David Beadle of Alexandria; sister, Noel Lee Fathera of Murfreesboro; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home With Bro. Donald Owens officiating. Pallbearers will be Chris Beadle, Keith Beadle, Randy Beadle, Roger Beadle, Brent Beadle, and John Burkeen. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. till service time Saturday. Interment will be at Wilson Co. Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
