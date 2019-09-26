Alice K. Graves, loving wife and mother, died at home with her family on the morning of Monday, September 23. She was 86 years old. She taught school and raised a family in Mt. Juliet, TN before moving to Seymour in 2002 to live with her daughter.
An independent spirit, she enjoyed sports, westerns, and watching the hummingbirds feed on her front porch. Alice was a founding congregant of the Seymour Church of Christ, and cherished the many Sundays spent in fellowship there.
She was preceded in death by her husband Oddie L. Graves, Jr., parents John and Nora Tomlinson, and sister Johnnie Louise Tomlinson.
Alice is survived by her children Mike Graves (Bettye), Oddie L. Graves III (Kim), Johnny Graves (Vikki), and Sandy Puckett (Dwight); and grandchildren Guy Graves, Mitzi Fly, Dustin Graves, Patty Stolinsky, Clint Graves, Johnna Graves, Jessica Graves, Randall Puckett and Corey Puckett
A special thank you to granddaughter Mitzi Fly and grandsons Randall and Corey Puckett, Thelma Graves, her "sister" by marriage, as well as to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.
In lieu flowers memorial donations may be made to Seymour Church Of Christ, 269 Business Park Lane, Seymour, TN 37865
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Graveside services and interment will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mt Juliet Cemetery.
Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour. 865-577-2807, www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
