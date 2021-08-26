Services for Alinda McClenon Claybrooks, 49, will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
She was proceeded in death by parents Joann McClenon and Mitchell Cragwall and brother Timothy McClenon.
Survivors include children, Tara Yvonne Beard, Desmond LaEric Beard, Jessica Antoinette Butler (Johnesha), Mario Jequail McClenon, and Kiyasha Danye Clemmons; grandchildren, Tareiona McClenon, Jekevyon Beard, Drayce Beard, Mila Beard, Milana Beard, and adopted grandson Tre’varus Belcher; brothers and sisters, Melvin (Lucy) McClenon, Bobby McClenon, Tanya Walton, Scotty (DaTonia) McClenon, Edward McClenon, Billy Sweatt, Robert (Marvina) White, and Lisa (Phil) Russell; sister-in-law Bonessa McClenon; devoted step-daughter Aquarius Huddleston; and many other family and friends.
In observance of the CDC guidelines, and in light of the COVID-19 Delta Virus Variant, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Masks are required. Please bring and wear your mask! Temperature checks strictly enforced.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonument
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
