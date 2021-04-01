Allie Lee Tarpley Cummings was born May 31, 1932 in Statesville, TN, daughter of the late Gus and Altie Lee Harvey Tarpley. She was a homemaker and loving mother, devoted wife and faithful servant for her Lord within her church and community. She taught Sunday School and Training Union Classes, worked in the nursery, as well as participated in several mission trips at Immanuel Baptist Church where she was a member for over 55 years.
In addition, Allie or “Granny” as she is known by her grandkids and her community, was a cherished and famous celebrity each year at the Wilson County Fair. Everyone always came by to see her, take a picture with her on the porch at the Cox’s Hospitality Cabin and sat with her to discuss the day’s events. Granny loved listening to the radio, getting weather updates, listening to sporting events and news on our local radio station WANT 98.9 FM.
Mrs. Cummings, 88, of Lebanon passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Howard Houston Cummings. In addition, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Webster Tarpley, Willie B. Tarpley, Charlie (Dorothy) Tarpley, Robert (Martha) Tarpley, Ernest “Bob” (Marynelle) Tarpley, and Hubert Tarpley; and one sister and one brother-in-law, Lena Mae (Marshall) Vantrease.
She is survived by four children, Judy (Mike) Cummings Cox of Lebanon, James (Cindy) Cummings of Smyrna, Joyce (Charles “Abe”) Cummings Reeves of Lebanon, and Joe (Maria) Cummings of San Pedro, California; seven grandchildren, Medana Hobbs (Greg) Hemontolor, April Reeves (Wayne) Oakley, Jason (Phyllis) Hobbs, Deborah Cox (Ronnie) Henderson, Tina Reeves, Jimmy Joe (Randi) Cummings, and Kimberly Cummings (Kevin) Sandlin; 13 great-grandchildren, Evan (Alexandria) Hemontolor, Grayson Hemontolor, Ashley and Samantha Hobbs, Deshea and Anya Oakley, Maxwell and Levi Henderson, Nikki Cummings (Terry) Turner, Meghan Strube (Zach) Wilburn, Madison Sandlin, and Hendrix and Dylan Cummings; three great-great-grandchildren, Dallas and Kennedy Turner, and Gentry Blayke Wilburn; one sister, Nellie Belle Tarpley (Boone) Cummings; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gladys Tarpley and Louise Tarpley, Minnie Cummings Sturgeon, Albert Cummings, and Manuel (Faye) Cummings; special niece Lee Vantrease; and many other nieces and nephews.
Her remains rest at the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 241 West Main St., Lebanon, where the family will receive friends on Friday from 3-8 p.m. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Bro. Donald Owens and Bro. Jeff Pratt officiating. Interment will follow at the Jennings Cemetery at Statesville. Visitation Saturday at the church will be from 9 a.m. until service.
Active pallbearers will be Evan Hemontolor, Grayson Hemontolor, Greg Hemontolor, Jason Hobbs, Ronnie Henderson, Wayne Oakley, Jimmy Joe Cummings, David Cummings, Kenneth Cummings, and Eric Cummings.
Honorary pallbearers are Carl Jones SS Class, Randall and Peggy Clemons, Bruce and Janice Ledford, Dwight and Brenda Phillips, Elmer and Hettie Richerson, James Peggy and Jason Parkerson, Larry and Linda Squires, Bill and Margaret Head Violet Davenport, Sen. Mark Pody and Barbara, Rev. Tom and Barb Suiter, Rev. Darrin Reynolds, Fred and Jeri Brockette SS Class, Employees of WANT 98.9 FM, Barbara Coffee, David Foutch, Sergio Valazquez, Janice Tapley, Juanita Ramsey, Mark Caruth, and the Immanuel Baptist Church Choir.
The family request those attending visitation and funeral to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center, PO Box 712, Lebanon, TN 37088.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
