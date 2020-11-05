Alma Jean Martin-Smith, age 84, died Oct. 27, 2020 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford.
Survivors include children, Brenda G. Mays, Shirley D. (Charles) Bates, Karen S. (Kelvin Sr.) Winrow, William E., Aneshia M., and Alita A. Smith; brothers, Jimmie (Elizabeth), Frank, Wilson (Dorothy), Melvin, Joe (Lois Finney), and Douglas Odell Martin; sisters, Juanita (Steve) Matthews, and Betty Martin (James Seay); aunt, Guther K. White; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Drive through viewing will be Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. at Hellum Funeral Chapel. Saturday she will lie in-state from 10-11 a.m., family visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, with funeral to follow at Southeast Baptist Church, 708 Minerva Dr., Murfreesboro. Pastor Robert James will be the eulogist. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Mask and social distancing are required and will be practiced at the church.
Hellum Funeral Home, 615-893-4323.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.