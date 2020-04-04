Alma McLeran passed away on April 2, 2020 at age 77.
No services are scheduled.
Ms. McLeran is survived by children, Kathleen (James) Cole, Thomas McLeran, and David (Cathy) McLeran; grandchildren, Joslynn Wornell, Daniel (Natalie) Cole, and Jessica (Michael) Bowen; siblings, Marjorie Swartz, Robert Samson Beavers Jr., Carolyn Ellinger, Darlene Carmondy, and Richard Beavers Sr.; and great-grandchildren, Bradley Hurst, Zoey Peterson, Gabriella Cole, and Sara Cole.
She is preceded in death by parents Robert Samson and Mildred Louise Standoff Beavers.
