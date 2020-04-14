Amanda Leann Denson, age 34, of Celina, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home.
She was born October 24, 1985, in Wilson County, Tennessee. She was a health care worker and a Baptist. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Sue Creasy Denson; and grandparents, Bro. Arnett and Estelle Creasy, Bill Denson and Tommy Bybee.
She is survived by three children, Nevaeh McCants, Jay-Lynn Denson, and Kingston Starling; father, Ellis (Teresa) Denson; three sisters, Kayla Brewington, Diana Targett, and Rachel Green; three brothers, Joey (Amber) Bybee, Bradley Jernigan, and Zachary Jernigan; grandmothers, Mary Denson and Christine Bain; and 12 nieces and
2 nephews.
Due to the concerns of the coronavirus threat, there will be a private graveside service at Conatser Cemetery. There will be a public memorial service at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Jennings, Deric McCants, Rachel Scott, Silas Denson, Stephen Smith and Joe Capone.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
