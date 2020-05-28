Amber McCoy passed away on May 25, 2020 at age 33.
No services are scheduled.
Ms. McCoy worked in home health, loved kids, and fast-pitch softball.
She is survived by children Kassidy McCoy and Kolton McCoy, and parents Anthony and Jackie Lain.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, 615-444-9393.
