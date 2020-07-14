Amber Michelle Cox, age 34, of Lebanon, died Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.
Born Sept. 30, 1985 she was the daughter of Flora Elizabeth Pruitt Cox and the late Eddie Lee Cox.
Amber was a graduate of Lebanon High School and employed as a veterinarian technician.
She is survived by her children, Jeremiaha and Chanson Hollis; mother, Beth Cox of Lebanon; sisters, Crystal Cox Skaggs of Hendersonville and Brandy Cox Chaney of Lebanon; and grandmother, Ona Lee Tomlinson of Lebanon.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with visitation from 10 a.m. till service time. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
