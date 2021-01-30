Graveside Service for Mrs. Neuble, 59, will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Walk through visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m. In observance of the CDC guidelines, the visitation will be walk through only (moving with no seating). We are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement strictly enforced.
She was preceded in death by parents Bobbie Neuble and Leonard Steverson, children Jesse and Jessica Neuble, and sisters Patricia Jeanette, Cecelia Sweatt, and Marion “Tesa” Steverson.
Survivors include children, Allen Britton, Meshawn Neuble, Quinton and Mickel Whitley, Erica Fitts and Antwan Head; sisters, Chloe Ann Neuble and Wanda Smith; brothers, Gregory Sweatt and Leonard Steverson Jr.; aunt Gloria Dye and uncle John Harold and Jenny Neuble; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonument
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
