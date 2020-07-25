Angela Locke passed away on July 20, 2020 at age 56.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Ms. Locke was born in Greenville, SC to Al and Brenda Duprea Waddell. She worked in concessions, loved the lake, gardening, and family.
She is survived by husband of 20 years Brian Dove; children, April Collins and Donovan Thorp; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Madison, and Savannah Collins, Jayden Long, Alyiah and Damien Thorp, and Lillith St. John; siblings, Tony Waddell, Jeff Waddell, and Peggy Moulin; niece Natasha Moulin; and nephews Nigel and Jermaine Waddell.
She is preceded in death by parents Bobby and Brenda Britt.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
