Anita Lewis-Pitt passed away on January 18, 2020 at age 99. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Mrs. Lewis-Pitt was the first female manager for Cokesbury Bookstore in Nashville, TN. She had a passion for tennis, winning her last tennis trophy in her 60s. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, and playing the piano. She was a member of the McKendree United Methodist Church.
She is survived by children, Nicole Lewis Robinette, Lucinda Lewis (Don) Moore, and Lansing M. (Clare) Lewis II; sister, Lucille (Billy) Sykes; grandchildren, Nicole (Nancy Windrow) Robinette, Ellen Robinette (Ken) Bronson, Martin Robinette, Suzanne (Michael) Ferguson, Natalie (Louis) Huffard, Craig (Jennie) Robinette, Noble (Claudia) Robinette, Jennifer (Bill) Porth, Leslie (Nestor) Garcia, Benjamin Moore, Lansing M. (Beth) Lewis III, S. Jayne Haman, and Andrew Haman; great-grandchildren, Frank Bronson, Nola Bronson, Heather (Thomas) Matthews, Bailey Ferguson, Mary Huffard, Josie Robinette, Gil Robinette, Soren Robinette, Martha Rose Robinette, and Lilly Chambliss Robinette, Ana (Nick) Smith, Andrew Porth, Gunner Garcia, Regan Edwards, Jett Moore, Becca Moore, Ella Lewis, Lansing M. Lewis IV, and Amelia Lewis; and great-great-grandchildren, Teagan Matthews and Liam Matthews.
She is preceded in death by husband Lansing M. Lewis; son-in-law John M. Robinette; great-grandson Micah Dixon; parents Noble and Pauline Heathman Gunn; sister Pat Pitt; and brothers Ben and James Gunn.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
