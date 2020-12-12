Service for Mrs. Yancey, 67, will be Monday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Walk through visitation will be one hour before the service. In observance of the CDC guidelines, the visitation will be walk through only (moving with no seating). Service will have limited seating for immediate family. We are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Masks requirement strictly enforced.
She was preceded in death by parents Mamie E. Bass and Abraham L. McCarver; stepmother Joanne McCarver; grandparents, Ivory (Rooseus) Bass and Willie (Golden) McCarver; and two brothers, Nathaniel McCarver and Willie Ray McCarver.
Survivors include two daughters, Robin Bass and QuinToya (Johnny) Turner; son De’Kevion Bass; siblings, James (Mary) Bass, David McCarver, Abraham McCarver, Yvonne (Herb) Jones, and Deborah McCarver; sister-in-laws, Sue McCarver and Sabrina Borghese; aunts, Margaret Richardson and Batty Douglas; uncle, Scott Bass; nephews/sons, Reginald (Bethany) Bass, Quantae Jackson and Demond Starks; nieces/daughters, Kimberly Draper Bass, Cassandra Bass and Leslie Royston; a vast host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and special and devoted sisters, Linda Pearl Thompson, Mary Ann Douglas, Chartise Vantrease, Norma Scales, and Deneen Barr.
The family of Mrs. Yancey understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonument
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117
