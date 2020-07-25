Minister Annie R. Seay, age 68, passed away on July 21, 2020 at Summit Medical Center.
Survivors include children, Terry (Janie) Crutchfield and Michael Xavier Seay; stepchildren, Betty Crutchfield and Ralph Crutchfield Jr.; and many other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing is Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Family Visitation is Sunday from noon to 1 p.m. with funeral to follow at the above named chapel. Pastor Damond E. Bragg will be the eulogist and interment will be at Mt. Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
