Graveside service for Mrs. Weir, 86, will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. A walk through visitation will be Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. In observance of the CDC guidelines, the visitation will be a moving visitation (walk through). We are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Masks requirement strictly enforced.
She was preceded in death by parents James Hardy “Buck Hunt” Weir and Willie Mai Harris Weir; daughter, Sonya; sisters, Doris Ann Frierson and Deloris Weir; brothers, Charles Palmer Jr., William, Raymond, Edward, Kenneth, and John Otis Weir, Sidney and Sun Gaston Johnson.
Survivors include sons, Charles Lee (Deborah), Jeffrey, Willie (Maggie Rhea); adopted son, Deangelo Weir; daughters, Debbie (Michael) Rhodes, Mitzi Weir and Shannel Dowell; sister, Linda (Kenneth) Seay; sisters-in-law, Peggy, Juanita, Doretha, and Joyce Weir; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.
The family of Mrs. Weir understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonu
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.