Annie Turner passed away on July 25, 2020 at age 88.
The family will receive friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. with service following at 3 p.m. The Funeral Service will be conducted by Pastor Deeanna Wall and Grandson Cory Turner. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial. Pallbearers will be Jay Dee Haralson, Cory Turner, Steve De Pass, Jay De Pass, Jeff Butters, Justin Eskew, and Tracy Graves. Honorary Pallbearers are Aidan Turner, Hudson Turner, Noah Eskew, Helen Jennings, and Friends of the Gathering Cornerstone Church.
Mrs. Turner was born on September 8, 1931 to the late Denton Neal and Lucille Neal Self. She was married to Bratten Turner on September 2, 1950 and were married 68 years until his death in 2018. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her family and everyone she knew. She loved the Lord and served Him her whole life. She was a member of Cornerstone Church and loved to attend the Gathering. She retired as cafeteria manager from Lakeview Elementary School Nashville and also worked at Castner Knott Beauty Salon in Harding Mall.
Mrs. Turner is survived by her loving daughter Phyllis (Jay Dee) Haralson, daughter in love Brenda Turner, grandson Cory Turner, great-grandsons Aidan Kade Turner and Hudson Reed Turner, and sister Ina Moore. She is preceded in death by her husband Bratten Turner and son Rick Turner.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
