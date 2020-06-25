Tony Rich passed away on June 21, 2020 at age 49.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Ken Rich, is 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Randy Likens, Jim Rich, Mark Sandlin, Jason Rich, Steve Sandlin, and Tim Rich.
Tony enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was employed as manager for United Propane Gas.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Rich; children Brooke (Jason) Holland, Austin Rich, Allie Rich, Bentley Rich, Jacob Sweeton, and Morgan Sweeton; father Kenneth Rich; grandmother Linda Bryant; siblings Ken (Sallie) Rich, Tommy (Marlena) Rich, and Tracie (Mike) Lackey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by mother Nancy Moore; brother Scotty Wayne Rich; and grandparents Sarah and Charles Rich, and Evie (Bill) Witcher and Tom Bryant.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.