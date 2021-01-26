Mr. Seay, 40, was preceded in death by parents Kenneth Knight and Beulah Marie Anderson Seay.
Survivors include wife, Tomika Weir-Seay; stepchildren, Deangelo, James, Honesty and Semaj Weir; four step-grandchildren, Jameice and Jaidyce Keeley- Weir, Jayzlei Davenport and Zy’ion Collins; brothers, Kenneth (Terrica) Knight and Antonio Jermaine (A.J.) Kirkendoll; mother-In-Law, Mitzi Weir; aunts, Glenda Adams and LaShelle (Albert) Coggins; one niece, JaKayla Britton; two nephews, Kenneth Seay and Tiaquaius Seay; and a host of cousins, extended family and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.