Mrs. Ara Lee Horn Christian, age 88, of Lebanon passed away September 27, 2019.
A native of Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Marvin L. "Bill" Horn and Myrtle Thompson Horn.
She retired from Precision Rubber.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy H. Christian; three brothers, Bobby, Claude and Jimmy Horn; four sisters, Ginger Whited, Louise Young, Billie Jean Roach, Lelia Sanders; and granddaughter, Shawna Beadle Jennings.
Survivors include companion, Kenneth Rogers; two children, Raymond Neely, Pat (Joe) Newman; sister, Debbie Millay; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with the Rev. George Wallace officiating. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.