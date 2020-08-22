Ardyth Eileen Schoenleb Huntsberger, age 99, passed away Thursday August 20, 2020 in The Pavilion Senior Living in Lebanon, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dana W. Schoenleb and Mary I. Bale Schoenleb; husband, Charles Newton Huntsberger; daughter, Susan McDonald; and siblings, Eldon (June) Schoenleb and Florence (Chuck) Lawson.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheri (Drew) Stewart; grandchildren, Kirsten (Scott) Harris, Catherine (Adam) LaFever, and Elizabeth (Grey) Jarvis; great-grandchild, Ebby Bale Harris; numerous nieces, nephews, and their families; special friends, Terry (Christine) McDonald, Debbie (Joe) Gammon and Mina Brown, Darlene (Gary) Enzfelder, Gary and Leigh Jameson; and special appreciation to the staff at Pavilion Senior Living for their care and compassion.
Mrs. Huntsberger was the last surviving member of Orange Township High School Class of 1939 in Ohio. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lebanon. She enjoyed her memberships with the Lebanon Garden Club, Tennessee Republican Women, and the Women’s Group of First Presbyterian Church. Her hobbies included, quilting, knitting, crochet, needlepoint, cross stitch, gardening and canning.
The family of Mrs. Huntsberger will have a private Graveside Service in the Africa Cemetery, Orange Township, Lewis Center, in Ohio.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mrs. Huntsberger’s memory to a charity of your choice.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.