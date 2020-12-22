Mr. Arnold Allen Lancaster, age 77, of Lebanon, passed away December 18, 2020.
He was born in Davidson County, January 25, 1943, the son of Thomas Bethel Lancaster Sr. and Mai Claire Ligon Lancaster. He was a 1961 graduate of Lebanon High School. He received his AA from Volunteer State Community College and BS from Middle Tennessee State University. He was an X-ray technician in the Endoscopy center at Centennial Medical Center for 20 years. He was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Dunn Lancaster, and brother, Jerry David Lancaster.
He is survived by three children, Gary Richard (Tammy) Martin, John William (Andrea) Martin, and Rebecca (Trent) Weekes; five grandchildren, Matthew and Jonathan Martin, Jacob and Ashley Franklin and Rayna Lancaster; and brother, Thomas Bethel Lancaster Jr.
Friends are encouraged to leave online condolences at ligonbobo.com.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142.
