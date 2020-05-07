Visitation for Mr. Alexander, 78, will be Friday from 1-3 p.m. at Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 1330 Bluebird Road, Lebanon, TN. In observance of the CDC guidelines, the visitation will provide for only 10 people in the building at a time. The immediate family will have a service following. His remains will be conveyed to Zion, IL for a graveside service on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park.
He was preceded in death by parents, Henry Birt and Mary Alexander; two brothers, Henry Lee Alexander and John Lee McAdoo; wife, Marjorie Dean Alexander; daughter, Gwendolyn Taylor; son, Robert Leroy Alexander; and daughter-in-law Valerie Alexander.
Survivors include five children, Marilyn Johnson, Chrysante Alexander-Estell, Douglas (Brandon) Alexander, Arthur L. Alexander and Terrance (Sharon) Alexander; 10 grandchildren, Shawon Alexander, Sparkasia Alexander, Ellis Smith, Deaunte Lewis, Darius Alexander, Alexis Alexander, Quianicia Little, Jadda Alexander, Javelyn Alexander and Christian Freeman-Estell; 11 great-grandchildren; two nieces; three nephews; special nieces and nephew, Shanda Alexander, Carol Alexander, Acquanetta Taylor and Derrick Alexander; special cousin, Lovenia Dixon; devoted friend, Reginald Turner; along with a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.
The family of Mr. Alexander understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonument
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
