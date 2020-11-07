Mr. Hardin passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his residence.
He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife of 53 years, Alice C. Hardin; devoted children, Donna Featherston, Ricky (Carla) Kidd, Letese Hardin; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Jeweline Holt; brother, Kenneth Hardin; and many other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Also, family visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to noon with the funeral to follow at Mt. Calvary MB Church, 1238 Briarville Road, Madison, TN. Bishop Sandy McClain will be the eulogist. Interment will be at Rutland Cemetery, Mt. Juliet, TN.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
