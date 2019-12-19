Audrey Allen Jordan Christian, age 80 passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at her residence.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wallace Jordan and Evelyn Lannom Jordan; husband, Franklin D. "Nip" Christian; and brother-in-law, J.R. England.
She is survived by her sons Philip (Anita) Christian, Kenny (Brandy) Christian, and Tony (Ann Zeilman) Christian; grandchildren, Toni Ann (Dale) Moss and Kiefer Christian; great-granddaughter, Trislan Kennedy Moss; sisters, Anna (Bobby) Reynolds, Ann (Conrad) Mehlenbacher, and Joyce England; special friend, Hester Spradlin; and numerous nieces & nephews.
Audrey was a member of Vine Church of Christ, and worked with Precision Rubber & Le-Al-Co.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, noon until funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Bro. Randy Ward will officiate the services. Interment will be at Lannom Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Tony Christian, Dale Moss, Kiefer Christian, Mike Christian, Jerry Ray Jordan, and Kenny Mayes.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.