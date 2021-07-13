Funeral services for Mrs. Audrey Parker Owens will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon with Pastor Evan Owens, Bro. W. D. Thomason and Pastor Jeff Pratt officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Nathan Hale and Bro. Stan Edwards officiating. Visitation is Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Mrs. Owens, age 86, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her home.
Born November 4, 1934, in Smithville, Tennessee, she is the daughter of the late Charlie and Anna Bell Curtis Parker. She was a devoted pastor’s wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Dry Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Buddy Parker, and a grandson, Destry Nave.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bro. Donald Owens; three children, David (Mary) Owens, Terry (Nancy) Owens, and Krisa (Jason) Bush; grandchildren, Joel (Erin) Owens, Evan (Megan) Owens, Grant Owens, Callie (Ethan) Farley, Jake Bush, and Jordan Bush; and great-grandchildren, Colbie Owens, Murphy Jane Nave, Rhett Owens, Mack Owens, and Maeve Farley.
Honorary pallbearers are great-grandchildren. Active pallbearers will be Joel, Evan and Grant Owens, Jake and Jordan Bush, Callie Farley, and Charles and Sara Parker.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.