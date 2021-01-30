Avrie Agnes Coker Furlong Jennings, age 80, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ashton Coker and Juanita Shaver Furlong; stepfather, Willie Furlong and stepmother, Buelah Coker; husband, Norman Dale Jennings Jr.; brother, Stanley Coker; half-brother, Dickie Coker; brother-in-law, Tommy Adair; and sister-in-law, Peggy McKinney.
She is survived by her daughter, Stacey Buehler and her son, Bubba (Betsy) Jennings; Kakie’s grandchildren, Joseph Buehler, Nathan (Angela) Buehler, Thomas (Amber) Buehler, Mallory (Miles) Miller, Madelyn Jennings, Molly Jennings, and Merritt Jennings; great-grandchildren, Rylee Buehler, Clara Buehler, Abram Buehler, Everly Buehler, Presley Buehler, Olivia Buehler, and Emma Buehler; sisters, Katie (Bobby) Lane, Phyllis (Clarence) Hall and Debbie Adair; half-brothers, Tommy Coker and David Coker; sister-in-law, Sylvia (Tim) Harper and brother-in-law, David McKinney.
Aggie was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and served the community as a nurse working with McFarland Hospital and Lebanon’s University Medical Center.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 30 from 10 a.m. until noon in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon. A Celebration of Life Service will follow the visitation at the church at noon. Pastor Jeff Pratt and grandson, Nathan Buehler will officiate the services. Interment will be held in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Kakie’s grandsons and granddaughters will serve as active pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
