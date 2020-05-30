Bailie Ann Fudge Locke, age 33, and her precious baby boy, Andrew Dixon Locke, passed away Tuesday May 26, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Gaylon and Judith Williams; maternal great-grandmother, Mary Beth Pollard; paternal grandfather, Lawrence Fudge Jr.; and paternal great-grandfather, Smith Houston Eakes.
Survived by her husband and Dixon’s father, Jonathan Andrew Locke; her son, Levi Dakota Garrett; daughter, Harley Grace Locke; parents, Kile and Debbie Fudge; brother, David Jr. (Annie) Fudge and Garrett (Julie) Fudge; grandmother, Vivian Delores Hull; mother-in-law, Millie Heston; fur baby, Roxy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Bailie was a 2005 graduate of Lebanon High School and a homemaker to her loving family.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Heydel Center on the campus of Cumberland University. A graveside service and Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m. in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Tuckers Crossroads. Active pallbearers will be her family and friends.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.