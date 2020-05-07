Barbara “Doris” Roberts, age 68, of Watertown, died Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020 at her residence.
Born Feb. 9, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Dorothy Payne Fitts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Roberts; sister, Maggie (Loyd) Parsley; brother, Thomas Fitts, Jr; sister-in-law, Claudette Roberts; brothers-in-law, Donnie Roberts and Bill Shaw, Sr. and nephew, Michael Shaw.
Doris was a graduate of Watertown High School and a longtime daycare operator.
She is survived by her sons, Jamie (Brandi) Roberts and Shane (Lindsey) Roberts; grandchildren, Hillary Sorrel, Bailey Roberts, Bentley Roberts and Paisley Roberts; sisters, Linda Shaw and Tammy (Armond) Hooper; brothers, Jimmy (Lynn) Fitts, Bill (Bettye) Fitts, and Elmer (Mickie) Fitts; brother-in-law, Ed Roberts; nieces, Judy Parsley, Tracy (Mark) Christian, Kim (Steven Hill) Roberts, Jayrah (Justin) Haley, Dawn (Jon) Hall, Laurie (Andy) Vann, and Keri (Lee) Wilkerson; nephews, Doug (Diane) Parsley, Randell (Paula) Hutto, Kevin (Tonya) Roberts, Bill Shaw, Jr, Jeremy Fitts, Jordan Mason, Jerred Mason, and Jacob Hooper; and several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Linwood Pentecostal Church, 3033 Linwood Rd., Watertown, TN, with Bro. Roger Grisham officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. till service time.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Fitts, Justin Haley, Mark Christian, Roger Nixon, Bill Shaw Jr, Braxton Swann, and Zack Grisham. Interment will be at Jones Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family has partnered with Marq Labs and all donations will go towards supplying hand sanitizer to local churches and daycares. Donations accepted at Hunter Funeral Home, Linwood Pentecostal Church or the Family.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.