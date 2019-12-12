Barbara Harrison, age 78, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Summit Medical Center.
Survivors include very devoted niece, Thomessa Harrison Saddler; brother, William Harrison; sisters, Sophronia Harrison, Rovene Jennings and Arlene Harrison; nieces and nephews, Ricci Harrison, Travenia (Larry) Holden, Ronda Jennings, Carlton Harrison, Rondell Jennings and Quenton Harrison; great niece and nephews, Ricci Harrison, Jr., Thanisha Black, Mychel Saddler, Ethan Aguilar and Weston Saddler; aunts, Lovie Jenkins and Linda Martin; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.
Family visitation is Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon with funeral to follow at Williamson Chapel CME Church, 1576 Needmore Road, Old Hickory, TN. Rev. James Tibbs, eulogist. Rev. Damian Kendrick, officiant. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery, Old Hickory, TN.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
