Barbara Marlene McInturff, age 77, passed away Wednesday February 24, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary (Nim) Rowlen; husband, Jim McInturff, who died in 2006; daughter, Debbie England; and sisters, Charlene and Mary.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Keisling and her husband Tom of Tuscola, TX; sister, Nancy Stewart; son-in-law, Mark England; grandchildren, Stephanie England, Josh England, Shane Keisling and Jesse Keisling; and eight great-grandchildren.
Marlene was a graduate of Harlingen High School in Harlingen, TX and it was there she met her future husband, Jim McInturff while he was stationed in the Air Force. Marlene followed Jim’s Air Force career to Tennessee, where she went to work as a school cafeteria lunch lady. Because of her love for kids in the lunch lines, she returned to school at Middle Tennessee State University for a degree in education. She taught commercial cooking for vocational training while living in Tennessee.
Upon Jim’s retirement from the Air Force in 1996, they moved to Lake Placid, FL. Marlene went to work as a history teacher at Sebring Middle School. She moved to Tuscola, TX in 2019 to be closer to her daughter.
Marlene was competitive, she loved to bowl, play cards and volunteer in her community. She was active in the Methodist Church and enjoyed worshiping with her friends and family. Marlene’s favorite past time was shopping and when not shopping it was reading. Her most cherished time was always spending time with her family and friends and her two cats that she dearly loved.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 3rd from 1-2:45 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon. A Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.