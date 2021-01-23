Barbara Lamb, 89, was born Barbara DeYoung in Muskegon, Michigan, March 12, 1931 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 6, 2021.
She was the oldest of four children. As a teen, Barbara worked in sugar beet fields (muck farm,) but soon felt called to nursing. She attended Bob Jones University in South Carolina to begin her nursing studies.
In 1953, Barbara moved to Southern California with her husband and young son David. In addition to being a wife and mother, she resumed her nursing career to help make ends meet. In the years that followed, Linda, Stephen, Michael and Melissa were born. As the mother of five, she worked hard to take care of all of her children, sometimes working two and three jobs at a time. She always sacrificed for her children and loved each of them dearly. They were her life.
In 1999, her husband passed. Melissa, and her husband Trevie, invited Barbara to come and live with them. She made the move into their home in Riverside, CA. Four months later, she moved with the family to Mt. Juliet, TN. Along with helping with her grandsons Josh and Jake, Barbara started working in a Mother’s Day Out program at Christ Church. From there, Barbara accepted a position to become the “Grandma of the Dining Room,” at Chick-fil-A in Mt. Juliet. She loved her work, greeting and helping her customers, encouraging and loving on them as she served. She retired once at the age of 80, only to go back and retire again at 85. She worked over 10 years at Chick-fil-A. Barbara had a small frame, smile on her face, and light in her eyes.
We will cherish many things about Barbara. She was strong, had a huge heart, and was very giving. She worked hard and instilled that work ethic in her children. Most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior and lived her life as a testimony to what He had done for her. All who knew her will miss her smile and cheerful attitude.
She is survived by her five children, David (Carol) Foster, Linda (Dennis) Longest, Stephen (Lena) Foster, Michael (Terese) Foster, and Melissa (Trevie) Dean; grandchildren, Chris (Jen) Foster, Danielle Foster, Jon (Christina) Foster, Guy (Amanda) Foster, Ceresa (Jordan) Loomis, Erin Smith and Kenny Meyers, Joshua (Julianne) Dean, and Jacob (Kayla) Dean; brothers, John (Susan) DeYoung and Jim (Karen) DeYoung; and many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
For those who knew Barbara, please join us in celebrating her life
on March 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. at The Glade Church, 9000 Stewart’s Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.