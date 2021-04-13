Barbara Sue Garay, age 74, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by parents, J.C. Gaddes and Madeline Gaddes Newsom; husband, Jose Garay; and daughter, Vickie Pearsall.
She is survived by son, Robert (Kie) Buttrey Jr.; grandchildren, Garrett Buttrey and Gina Heathco; cousins, Johnia Gaddes Browning and Tony Perry; and her dear friends, Lisa Carver and Anthony “Bobo” Miller. She was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and a nurse for 34 years. Sue loved cooking and all things sparkly.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.