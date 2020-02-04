Funeral services for Mr. Ben C. Purnell will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Roland Scruggs and Bro. Bill Owen officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday after 10 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Purnell, age 84, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home.
Born October 27, 1935, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Roe Carter Purnell and Claire Collinsworth Purnell.
He retired from Metro Transit Authority (MTA) as Director of Transportation. He had worked there for over 30 years. He served in the Tennessee Army National Guard, and was a member of Leeville United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Purnell Phillips, and two brothers, Carter Purnell and Charles Purnell.
He is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Evelyn Prescott Purnell; son and daughter-in-law, Ben Kevin and Crystal Purnell; grandchildren, Lindsey (Casey) Conder and Zachary Purnell; great-granddaughter, Addilyn Grace Conder; bonus grandchildren, Joze and Colton Lindquist; and sister in law, Helen Purnell.
Honorary pallbearers will be MTA Retirees
Active pallbearers will be Zach, Tommy and David Purnell, Casey Conder, Ed Holland, and Colton Lindquist.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Suncrest Home Health and Avalon Hospice for their special care.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.