Benjamin “Benjy” J. Beaty, age 47, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Anita VanHook Beaty; maternal grandparents, Houston and Sandra Jennings VanHook; paternal grandparents, Clayton and Oma Beaty; and uncle, Forrest Beaty.
He is survived by his father, Howard Beaty; son, Clay Wright; grandson, Kayden James Wright; brothers, Kevin (Cindy) Beaty, Scott (Jamie) Beaty and John Beaty; aunts, Judy (David) Hughen, Prissy (Danny) Deffendall and Beverly Sellars; uncle, Jim VanHook; nephews and nieces, Bryce (Heather) Beaty, Brandon Luke Beaty, Gracyce Beaty, and Mattie and Marlie Beaty; and great nephew and niece, Waylon and Scarlett.
Benjy was a 1993 graduate of Lebanon High School and was manager for Park & Fly. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and an avid University of Tennessee Volunteers fan.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon. Graveside services will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pastor John Hunn will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Benjy’s memory to the Blue Devil Football Foundation, P.O. Box 353, Lebanon, TN 37088.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.