Bennie B. Lawson III, age 77, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bennie Lawson Jr., and Pauline Lawson.
Bennie is survived by his wife, Wanda Lawson; daughter, Kristy Lawson; and son, Ben (Ashley) Lawson, and upcoming grandchild, as well as his best friend Tony Bates.
He loved to be on his boat while fishing on Old Hickory Lake and spending time with his family. He worked at Bates Ford as a Comptroller.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30 at the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St Jude’s Hospital.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
