Bernice Rogers, age 92, of Mt. Juliet, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
Born Feb. 26, 1928 in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Aton and Alma Becker Gehring. She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Rogers; a son, David Rogers; and brothers, Fred and Robert Gehring.
Bernice is survived by her daughter, Carole Yung of Mt. Juliet; son, John Michael Rogers and his wife, Betty of Great Falls, Montana; grandchildren, John (Elizabeth) Yung of Cincinnati, OH, Jacquelyn Yung and Jeffrey Yung both of Mt. Juliet, Jeanine (Jeremy) Schoessler of Bozeman, Montana, and Jennifer Rogers and her children, Luis and Adrian; and niece Sally Banka of Illinois.
A time of remembrance and visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home. The family requests that masks be worn. Interment will be at Concordia Cemetery in Forest Park, Illinois.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
